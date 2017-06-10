It's All About Science Festival - Sioux Falls
Jun 10, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
The 6th Annual It’s All About Science Festival is a celebration and exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for children and adults of all ages. The mission of the festival is to promote a science-centric community by showcasing “all things science” to the Northern Plains communities.
The It’s All About Science Festival is a community-led event, and was initiated by Dakota science-based organizations to promote STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Having an event like this in our community cultivates and prepares the next generation of our local economy in a unique and compelling way.
The all-day festival is free of charge and includes over 50 hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits from student groups, educators, and STEM industries, in addition to high-caliber performances.
|Location:
|Sanford Center
|Map:
|2301 E 60th St N, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605.312.6417
|Email:
|ScienceFestival@sanfordhealth.org
|Website:
|http://www.itsallaboutscience.org
All Dates:
Jun 10, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Ticketed showtimes available on the website.
An annual celebration and exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for children and adults of all ages. The mission of the festival is to promote a science-centric community by showcasing “all things science” to the Northern Plains communities.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.