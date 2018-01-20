Share |

James Valley Model Railroad Open House - Aberdeen

Jan 20, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

One of the most unique model railroad exhibits in the United States. Free admission.


Location:   Old Milwaukee Railroad Depot
Map:   1 North Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-226-2139
Email:   tomdeebl@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/JVMRRA/

All Dates:
