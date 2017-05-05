Jesus Christ Superstar (musical) - Sioux Falls
May 18, 2017 - May 21, 2017
Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/jesus-christ-superstar/
All Dates:
May 5, 2017 - May 7, 2017
May 11, 2017 - May 14, 2017
May 18, 2017 - May 21, 2017
