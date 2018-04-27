John James Audubon's Birthday Celebration - Rapid City
Apr 27, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The public is invited to attend Prairie Hills Audubon Society's April meeting, a birthday celebration for John James Audubon, featuring poetry and artwork with a nature or conservation theme.
5:30 - 6:15 pm Set-up time for artists
6:00 - 6:15 pm Opening. Snacks will be served.
6:15 - 6:30 pm Introductions and announcements
6:30 - 8:30 pm Slide show
|Location:
|SD Game Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus West
|Map:
|4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, SD
|Phone:
|605-787-6466
|Email:
|phas.wsd@rapidnet.com
All Dates:
