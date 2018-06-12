Share |

Journey Church Youth National Fine Arts Fundraiser - Rapid City

Jun 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A fundraiser to help raise money for Journey Church's National Fine Arts Team going to Houston to compete in the national competition July 30-August 4. Come out on June 12th to the west side Blaze Pizza and show the cashier a flyer or a picture of the flyer on your phone and they will donate 20% of the sale to our team. So come out and enjoy pizza with your friends and family and help support our team along the way!

Find a picture of the flyer in the pictures section of the event on facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/2060452320900206/ ) or on the Journey Youth Instagram page @journeyyouthrc

Learn more about Journey Church and Fine Arts by following these links:
Journey Church:
http://journeyrapidcity.com/

Fine Arts:
https://youth.ag.org/Participate/Fine-Arts


Location:   Blaze Pizza (West Side)
Map:   515 Mt. View Road, Rapid City, South Dakota 57702
Phone:   605-939-1357
Email:   pastorjj@journeyrapidcity.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/2060452320900206/

All Dates:
Jun 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A fundraiser for Journey Church's Youth Group.

Blaze Pizza (West Side)
Blaze Pizza (West Side) 57702 515 Mt. View Road, Rapid City, South Dakota 57702

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS