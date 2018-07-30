Junior Scientists Camp

Jul 30, 2018 - Aug 3, 2018

Discover your inner scientist and learn about chemistry, physics, biology, and more through hands-on, exciting activities. Work with fellow scientists to complete experiments and present conclusions at a Science Fair at the end of the week. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. For students going into grades K-2; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

Fee: $30 for members and $40 for non-members