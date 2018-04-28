Junk Jam - Brookings
Apr 28, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mark your calendars for JUNK JAM: Spring Edition. JUNK JAM features 40 fabulous regional vendors of vintage, eclectic, re-purposed, industrial. handmade and rustic goods. Grab a few friends and enjoy beautiful displays, delicious food truck faire, live music and our signature Sangria and Moscow Mules. With products ranging from home and garden decor to handmade jewelry, clothing and soaps - we have something for everyone!
9 - 10 AM: Early Bird Admission $15.
10 - 5 PM: General Admission $5.
Children age 2 and under are free.
|Location:
|Swiftel Center Holding Barn
|Map:
|924 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-9209
|Email:
|junkjamsd@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/173661193239717/
All Dates:
Apr 28, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Calling all lovers of junk, live music, good eats and cold drinks!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.