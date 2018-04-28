Keeping Warm in South Dakota XI - Brookings
Apr 28, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018
300 quilts will be on display for Keeping Warm in South Dakota XI: Surviving the Seasons. Icelandic designer and Stripology author Gudrun Erla is the featured speaker. The quilt show also features vendors, a boutique, silent auction, luncheon and quilts of valor. Contact Sandy McFarland at 605-690-8281 for the Sat. luncheon tickets.
Admission: $6 a day
|Location:
|Swiftel Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave., Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-3246
|Email:
|tbennett111@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://Brookings Area Quilt Guild
All Dates:
