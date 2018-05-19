Share |

Kelly Family Homestead Tour & Talk - Crooks

May 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The Kelly farm was homesteaded in 1874. The family has restored the milk barn into an events center. Join the Minnehaha County Historical Society for a tour and a talk on the other homesteaders in the area. A special event for members and guests. This is a free event but space is limited to 60 people. A reservation is required. RSVP to 605-610-6097 by May 15th.


Location:   Kelly Family Homestead Farm
Map:   46908 254th St, Crooks, SD 57020
Phone:   605-610-6097
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/kellyfamilyhomestead/

All Dates:
May 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

 Barn Tour & History Talk by Charles Berdahl on the homesteaders of the area.

Kelly Family Homestead Farm
Kelly Family Homestead Farm 46908 46908 254th St, Crooks, SD 57020

Search All Events By Day

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS