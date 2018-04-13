Share |

Kickin Brass Big Band (dance) - Sioux Falls

Apr 13, 2018 6:30 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on April 13 will be provided by the Kickin' Brass Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com


Dance lessons start at 6:45, with the dance to follow at 7:30 pm.

Put on your dancin' shoes and prepare to kick up your heels.

