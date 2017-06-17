Kids Outdoor Cooking Class - Sioux Falls
Jun 17, 2017
Dutch Oven, grilling and campfire instructions. For ages 7 and older. limited to 25 participants please call or email at goodearth@state.sd.us.The program is free to attend with just a park entrance license needed to enter the park.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-987-2263
|Email:
|goodearth@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/good-earth/
All Dates:
