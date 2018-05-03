Share |

KMOH Variety Review: A Live Radio Play - Spearfish

May 3, 2018 - May 6, 2018

“Radio you can see!” Max G. Merchens directs this tribute to 30s and 40’s radio theater. Four famous acts from the Golden Age of Radio are brought back to life along with a different musical act each evening. The play is performed Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 subscribers, and $5 youth and BHSU students.
Buy tickets by phone at 605-642-7973 ext. 0, stop by the art gallery during business hours or buy online.

 


Location:   The Matthews' Theater
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/kmoh-moh/

All Dates:
May 3, 2018 - May 6, 2018 Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

