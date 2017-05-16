Knickers for Knockers And More Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

May 16, 2017 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

ENTRY FEES:

- $1,000 per team of 4 players

- $300 individual players



SPONSORSHIPS:

- Hole sponsorships are $250 with a full team registration

- Stand-alone hole sponsorships are $500

- Other sponsorship opportunities are available



SCHEDULE:

Again this year, we are featuring a double shotgun start! There will be two different tee-times and a max of 25 teams in each start. Teams will be placed in their preferred start-time on a first-come, first-served basis.



- 7:00AM - Registration & Breakfast for First Round of Teams

- 8:00AM - Shotgun Start for First Round of Teams



- 12:00PM - 1:00PM

Lunch for all golfers



- 12:00PM - Registration for Second Round of Teams

- 1:00PM - Shotgun Start for Second Round of Teams



- 5:00PM - 6:30PM

Dinner for all golfers



Funds raised at the event supports a mission that helps to kick cancer to the curb as well as to transform the lives of survivors throughout South Dakota that have been diagnosed with cancer.