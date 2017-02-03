Share |

Know Your Numbers - Sioux Falls

Feb 3, 2017 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Do you know your numbers? Find out during the Know Your Numbers Event brought to you by Sanford Health, El Riad Shrine and American Heart Association.

Get screened and enjoy a selection of health related booths and presentations.
Health screenings available at a reduced cost:
• $25 Heart Screen
• $25 Vascular Screen
• $15 Heart Health Profile
Call (605) 312-2150 to schedule your
screen today.

Complimentary lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Fee: FREE


Location:   EL Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-312-2150

All Dates:
EL Riad Shrine
EL Riad Shrine 57104 510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

