Lake Area Zoological Society Members' Picnic - Watertown
Aug 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
An evening meal amongst the animal exhibits and prairie gardens for our Lake Area Zoological Society Members.
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Email:
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
All Dates:
Aug 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Bring LAZS membership card and photo id.
Free picnic for valid LAZS members.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.