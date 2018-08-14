Land of the Burnt Thigh Book Discussion

Aug 14, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Celebrate the pleasure of reading with a discussion of Land of the Burnt Thigh by Edith Eudora Kohl. In Land of the Burnt Thigh, girl homesteaders, Edith Eudora Ammons and her sister Ida Mary, moved to central South Dakota in 1907 near the Lower Brule Indian Reservation. These two young women found a community of homesteaders who were eager to help them succeed at what looked to be impossible: living in a tiny tarpaper shack on 160 waterless, sunbaked, and snowblasted acres for eight months until they could prove up their claim. Within weeks Edith was running a newspaper, Ida Mary was teaching school, and the two were helping others. This story of South Dakota is told with simplicity, directness, and an understanding of quiet heroic elements. The discussion will be facilitated by Dr. Joanna Jones at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 6:00 p.m.; admission by donation. Advance reservations recommended. Call 605-722-4800 for reservations. Books are available at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center library to borrow and return following the discussion.