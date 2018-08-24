Late Nite Catechism - Sioux Falls

Aug 25, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back - sometimes nostalgically, to the children they once were. The irrepressible Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience.) It has been presented in over 410 cities around the world, and has played six countries with over 3.5 million people in attendance.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.