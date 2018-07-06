Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018

The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women.

Admission:

$12 - Adults

$8 - 6-12 years old

5 and under free