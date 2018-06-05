Share |

“Write” Start Camp - Rapid City

Jun 7, 2018 8:00 am - 9:00 am

This camp is designed for the pre-school set and will focus on developing the skills necessary for coloring, drawing and pre-writing skills using music and a variety of manipulatives to learn about letters. An occupational therapist will guide the group in fun sensory motor activities to develop strength and visual perceptual skills necessary for pre-school readiness success.

Dates: June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
Time: 8:00-9:00 am

Cost: $100.00

Call 605-791-7400 to register!


Location:   LifeScape
Map:   7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-791-7400
Email:   info@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/write-start

All Dates:
