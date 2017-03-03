“Zero Megapixels” Polaroid Art Exhibit - Spearfish

Mar 3, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Matthews hosts an original polaroid photography exhibit by Belle Fourche resident, Roger O’Dea, titled “Zero Megapixels.” The exhibit runs Mar. 3-31.

O’Dea says, “In an age of editing and airbrush, we need to be reminded of the beautiful imperfections all people possess.”

The opening reception will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, Mar. 3 in the art gallery. Refreshments and a cash bar will be on hand. Both the reception and exhibit is free and open to the public.



The public can view the show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturdays.