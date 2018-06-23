Lead Mountain Nights - Lead
Sep 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lead Mountain Nights is a monthly summer music series featuring some of the best local artists. Locals and visitors enjoy this free, outdoor community festival featuring craft and food vendors, kids activities and bouncy house, and beverage garden.
|Location:
|Manuel Brothers Park
|Map:
|160 West Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1100
|Email:
|emily@leadmethere.org
|Website:
|http://leadmethere.org/lead-mountain-nights/
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Aug 11, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sep 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
