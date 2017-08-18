Share |

Lean Horse 100 Ultra Marathon - Custer

Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 19, 2017

People from all over the world come to South Dakota to test themselves over the 30k, 50k, 50 mile, 100 mile distances and a five-person 100 mile relay through the Black Hills on the Mickelson Trail.


Location:   Custer High School
Map:   1645 Wildcat Ln, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-484-5878
Email:   track@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.leanhorse100.com/

All Dates:
