Lean Horse Marathon - Custer
Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 18, 2018
People from all over the world come to South Dakota to test themselves over the 20- 30-, 50- and 100 mile distances and a five-person 100 mile relay through the Black Hills on the Mickelson Trail.
|Location:
|Mickelson Trail
|Map:
|Mickelson Trail Custer, SD
|Phone:
|605-484-5878
|Email:
|track@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.leanhorse100.com/
All Dates:
People from all over the world come to South Dakota to test themselves over the 20- 30-, 50- and 100 mile distances.
