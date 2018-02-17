Share |

Lenten Retreat - Yankton

Feb 17, 2018 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

“Befriending Silence, Tending the Heart” is a morning of reflection presented by the Benedictine Peace Center staff, and is designed to give you the opportunity to experience silence and consider how you can make it part of your life and your Lenten discipline.

Please register by February 14. Suggested donation is $20.


Location:   Benedictine Peace Center, Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://1005 West 8th Street

All Dates:
A morning of silence, reflection and Lenten discipline. 

