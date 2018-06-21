Share |

Lewis and Clark Fun Camp - Yankton

Jun 21, 2018 - Jun 22, 2018

Archery, hikes, games and nature exploration for kids. For ages 4-6 and 7-11. Pre-registration required.


Location:   Lewis and Clark Recreation Area Gavins Point
Map:   Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-2985
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/lewis-and-clark/

All Dates:
Archery, hikes, games and nature exploration for kids.

