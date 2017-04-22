Life is a Ceremony Workshop - Deadwood
Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
John Beheler, South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, will expand on his topic Mitakuye Oyasin and delve into the ceremonial way of life of the Dakota and Lakota people. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Advance reservations requested. Please call 605-722-4800 or purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
John Beheler will expand on his topic Mitakuye Oyasin.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.