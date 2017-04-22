Share |

Life is a Ceremony Workshop - Deadwood

Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

John Beheler, South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, will expand on his topic Mitakuye Oyasin and delve into the ceremonial way of life of the Dakota and Lakota people.  Refreshments will be served.  

Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.  Advance reservations requested.  Please call 605-722-4800 or purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
