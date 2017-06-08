Lighting the Way Autism Conference - Sioux Falls

Jun 8, 2017 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Lighting the Way Autism Conference is for parents, family members, caregivers, educators, social workers, counselors, therapists, adult service providers and business and community members. The breakouts sessions provide information on supporting families, best practices in education, health and wellness and transitions across the lifespan. Keynote speakers are featured each day and all meals are provided. College credit and CEU hours are available.

Fee: $100 for two day conference including all meals