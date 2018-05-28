Share |

Little Fellow Memorial Service - Clark

May 28, 2018

Annual remembrance of a pioneer lad befriended by a railroad worker.


Location:   6 miles east & 3/4 mile north of Clark, SD - follow signs
Map:   402 N Commercial Ct, Clark, SD 57225
Phone:   605-940-5511
Website:   http://www.clarksd.com/littlefellow.htm

