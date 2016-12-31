Live Music - Sioux Falls

Dec 31, 2016 7:00 pm

Don’t miss out on the high-energy, party tribute band, Time Machine! Complete with costumes, production and seasoned musicians, a Time Machine show is a must for those that want to party like it's the last night of 2016! Doors open at 7:00 pm, games and prizes begin at 8:00 pm and Time Machine takes the stage at 9:00 pm.

With Time Machine, you will experience 4 genres of music in one night! Time Machine’s performance includes: “Classic/Current Country” (Whiskey River), “70’s Pop/Funk/Disco (Night Fever), 80’s Pop (Pop Starz) and music from the top “80’s Hair Bands” (Hair Force). This is a New Year’s Eve party that you won’t want to miss!

$20 in Advance • $25 at the Door • Reserved Tables and Rooms Available

Call (605) 336-1117 or go to www.siouxfallsnewyearseve.eventbrite.com

www.facebook.com/siouxfallsnewyearseve