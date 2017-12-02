Share |

Living Christmas Tree - Aberdeen

Dec 2, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017

The Aberdeen Living Christmas Tree started in 1988. The performances include an orchestra, children's choir, adult choir and narration. Over the years, thousands have come to associate these performances on the first Saturday and Sunday of December with the beginning of the Christmas season in Aberdeen.

Performances are held at the Aberdeen Civic Arena 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, and 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.


Location:   Aberdeen Civic Arena
Map:   225 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-229-6349
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/aberdeenlct/

All Dates:
Dec 2, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017

Orchestra, children's choir, adult choir and narration.

Aberdeen Civic Arena
Aberdeen Civic Arena 57401 225 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

December (2017)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS