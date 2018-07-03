Living History - Mobridge
Jul 3, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018
"We Are the Wrigleys" is this year's living history presentation. The mission of the Klein Museum is to record and preserve the heritage and history of the local area.
|Location:
|Greenwood Cemetary
|Map:
|Mobridge, SD, 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-7243
|Website:
|http://www.mobridgekleinmuseum.com/home.html
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018 Starting at 10 a.m.
