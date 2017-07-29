Local Presents Folk off and Rib Challenge - Renner
Jul 29, 2017 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wine, beer, barbecue and music competition.
FOLK OFF at Strawbale Winery is a folk music competition, and concert. Up to 12 musical acts will compete for cash and a slot to play at the Sioux River Folk Festival, the following week.
RIB CHALLENGE is a BBQ Rib competition with samples from 10-12:00, for you to judge the best in the People's Choice Award. Your ticket is your vote!
Evening Headliner RED WILLOW BAND!
The combined competitions are a fundraiser for the Friends of Traditional Music and Girls and Boys Club of the Sioux Empire.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.
Buy your tickets at Strawbale Winery or online tickets at Brown Paper Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com
Children under 12 free. Please no pets or outside food or beverages. All will be provided.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St., Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Website:
|http://strawbalewinery.com/folk-off
