Local Presents Folk off and Rib Challenge - Renner

Jul 29, 2017 10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Wine, beer, barbecue and music competition.

FOLK OFF at Strawbale Winery is a folk music competition, and concert. Up to 12 musical acts will compete for cash and a slot to play at the Sioux River Folk Festival, the following week.

RIB CHALLENGE is a BBQ Rib competition with samples from 10-12:00, for you to judge the best in the People's Choice Award. Your ticket is your vote!

Evening Headliner RED WILLOW BAND!

The combined competitions are a fundraiser for the Friends of Traditional Music and Girls and Boys Club of the Sioux Empire.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

Buy your tickets at Strawbale Winery or online tickets at Brown Paper Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com

Children under 12 free. Please no pets or outside food or beverages. All will be provided.