Share |

Local Presents Folk off and Rib Challenge - Renner

Jul 29, 2017 10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Wine, beer, barbecue and music competition.

FOLK OFF at Strawbale Winery is a folk music competition, and concert. Up to 12 musical acts will compete for cash and a slot to play at the Sioux River Folk Festival, the following week.

RIB CHALLENGE is a BBQ Rib competition with samples from 10-12:00, for you to judge the best in the People's Choice Award. Your ticket is your vote!

Evening Headliner RED WILLOW BAND!

The combined competitions are a fundraiser for the Friends of Traditional Music and Girls and Boys Club of the Sioux Empire.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. 

Buy your tickets at Strawbale Winery or online tickets at Brown Paper Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com

Children under 12 free. Please no pets or outside food or beverages. All will be provided. 


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St., Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Website:   http://strawbalewinery.com/folk-off

All Dates:
Jul 29, 2017 10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Wine, beer, barbecue and music competition.

 

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St., Renner, SD 57055

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS