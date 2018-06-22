Share |

Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - Hot Springs

Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

Arts and crafts, children’s activities, food, live entertainment and music.


Location:   Centennial Park
Map:   1038 Evanston Ave., Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-440-2738
Email:   parks@hs-sd.org
Website:   http://mainstreetartsandcrafts.weebly.com/

All Dates:
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

Arts and crafts, children’s activities, food, live entertainment and music.
Centennial Park
Centennial Park 57747 1038 Evanston Ave., Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS