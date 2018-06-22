Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - Hot Springs
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018
Arts and crafts, children’s activities, food, live entertainment and music.
|Location:
|Centennial Park
|Map:
|1038 Evanston Ave., Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-440-2738
|Email:
|parks@hs-sd.org
|Website:
|http://mainstreetartsandcrafts.weebly.com/
All Dates:
