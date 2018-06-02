Main Street Rock & Ribs by Rounding 3rd -Yankton
Jun 2, 2018
Yankton’s Rock and Rib Festival hosted by Rounding 3rd. The outdoor concert in Yankton’s beautiful Meridian District features five bands, regional barbecue vendors, raffle drawings and a whole lot more.
|Location:
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|Map:
|3rd Street, Yankton, SD 57078
All Dates:
Outdoor concert and barbecue.
