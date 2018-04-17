Maker Studio Robotics Day - Brookings
Apr 17, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Maker Studio, in collaboration with Brookings Health System, is hosting the Stryker Mako System, a tool that uses robotic technology to assist physicians during orthopedic surgery.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the robotic arm will be in the Maker Studio for a demonstration complemented by family-friendly robotic programming with paid museum admission.
From 3 to 5 p.m. students age 5 and up will have the opportunity to create their own robots during a drop-off program with a $5 ($4 members) material fee.
During both events, students will have the opportunity to interact with Maker Studio robotics, such as Dash and Cubelets robotic blocks, at the same time they are able to get up-close-and-personal with real-world robotic technology. Come and play!
|Location:
|Children's Museum of South Dakota
|Map:
|521 4th Street, Brookings, South Dakota 57006-2046
|Phone:
|605-692-6700
|Email:
|info@prairieplay.org
|Website:
|http://prairieplay.org/
All Dates:
Apr 17, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
It's robotics day in the Maker Studio at the Children's Museum of South Dakota!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.