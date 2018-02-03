MallWalk (fundraiser) - Sioux Falls

Feb 3, 2018 8:00 am - 11:30 am

Join us as we Walk and Roll for people supported at LifeScape. 100% of Mall Walk proceeds will help provide therapy equipment, curriculum and other learning aids, social and community experiences, household basics or medical treatment. Visit us at www.LifeScapeSD.org to get your fundraising started!

Registration starts at 8:00 on Saturday morning at the food court entrance. The walk begins at 9:30 with prizes awarded at 10:30.