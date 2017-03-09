Marah in the Mainsail at Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls

Mar 9, 2017 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Last Triumph Presents: The Take Off Tour with

Marah in the Mainsail and Good Morning Bedlam!



Featuring special guests Tenenbaums



Thursday, March 9th at Bigs Bar

8:00PM | 21+ | $7



Beginning in Minneapolis, MN and ending in Austin, TX for one of the largest multimedia festivals in the world, South By Southwest (SXSW), the Take Off Tour is truly a unique experience. Each concert boasts an ensemble of incredible musical talent from Last Triumph Records.



Cinematic is the word most often used to describe Marah in the Mainsail's sound. Precise yet primitive jungle drums set the stage for the eclectic and powerful ensemble to sweep you away into their haunting world. Like oil and water, Durry's gravel voice alongside Mariah Mercedes's crystal clarity form a stirring, yet beautiful contrast. All being thrusted forword by aggressive percussion, growling bass, and soaring brass. Their lyrics paint a thrilling picture of monsters and ghosts, murderers and thieves, love and guilt, and everything in between.



Although classified as a folk band, Good Morning Bedlam’s music is influenced by many different genres, including rock, bluegrass, metal, and jazz and Traditional Gypsy music. They are four artists who are deeply passionate about both music and performance. Good Morning Bedlam's simple vision is to tell stories, and the best way they can tell those stories is through their songs. When Good Morning Bedlam performs, they want the audience to be singing, dancing, laughing, and experiencing the emotions in the music itself. Their songs are stories, and stories bring people together.



Tenenbaums are a three piece indie band from Sioux Falls. Brothers, Mike (bass) and Drew (drums) Helland make up a solid rhythm section that allows Brandon Phrommany to deliver interesting lyrics and melodic guitars. The band has an aggressive melodic sound reminiscent of The Smiths.



Presented by:

Last Triumph is an independent record label connected through passion for amazing artistic experiences, positive energy, and growing a good time together. Certified B Corp. www.lasttriumph.com



The Take Off Tour partners:

Digital Tour Bus: With a monthly viewership of over 200,000 people and over 400,000 fans on social media, DTB has become one of the strongest voices in music. They are best known for their "Bus Invaders" series, which takes fans inside the tour homes of their favorite acts. www.digitaltourbus.com