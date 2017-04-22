March for Science - Rapid City
Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 10:00 am
To stand in solidarity with the scientists around the country who are being kept silent we will march in Rapid City, SD. We will start at the School of Mines campus. We will head West on St. Joseph towards downtown, turn right onto Steele Ave which becomes E Main St. We will then turn right on Lacrosse St ending at the Expo building at the Central States fairgrounds. The march will end with speakers. We hope you will stay for the 2nd annual Earth Day expo sponsored by Dakota Rural Action.
|Location:
|School of Mines Campus and Fairgrounds Expo building
|Map:
|501 E St. Joseph St., Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Email:
|srkeppen@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ScienceMarchRC
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 10:00 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.