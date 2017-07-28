Share |

Mary Poppins the Musical - Mitchell

Aug 4, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017

Come watch Mary Poppins the Musical.


Location:   Mitchell Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Email:   mitchellact@santel.net
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/event/f22f389df2df387ce25cf6b34d517b94

All Dates:
Jul 28, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017
Aug 4, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017

Mitchell Community Theatre
