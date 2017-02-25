Meadopoly - Yankton
Feb 25, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Join us to raise funds and fun for the Mead Cultural Education Center! Food, music, auction items and games to support the restoration at the Mead. You will also have the exclusive chance to bid on the second painting in the Mead Art Series—this year, featuring the historic cement plant railroad spur!
Fee: $50
|Location:
|The Brewery
|Map:
|200 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|marketing@dakotaterritorialmuseum.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/1410408938978749/
