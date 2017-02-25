Share |

Meadopoly - Yankton

Feb 25, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Join us to raise funds and fun for the Mead Cultural Education Center! Food, music, auction items and games to support the restoration at the Mead. You will also have the exclusive chance to bid on the second painting in the Mead Art Series—this year, featuring the historic cement plant railroad spur!

Fee: $50


Location:   The Brewery
Map:   200 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   marketing@dakotaterritorialmuseum.org
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/1410408938978749/

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm

A fundraiser to support the restoration of the Mead Building.

The Brewery
The Brewery 57078 200 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS