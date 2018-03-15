Mentioning the Unmentionables: A History of Women's Underwear - Deadwood
Mar 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Women’s clothing fashion trends are defined by the undergarments they wear. Mentioning the Unmentionables, presented by South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar Phyllis Schrag, explores how fashion trends have shaped – literally and figuratively – gender roles from 1810 through the late 20th century.
Admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Mar 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
How fashion trends shaped gender roles from 1810 through the 20th century.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.