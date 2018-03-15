Share |

Mentioning the Unmentionables: A History of Women's Underwear - Deadwood

Mar 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Women’s clothing fashion trends are defined by the undergarments they wear. Mentioning the Unmentionables, presented by South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar Phyllis Schrag, explores how fashion trends have shaped – literally and figuratively – gender roles from 1810 through the late 20th century. 

Admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
