Meridian en Blanc -Yankton

Jul 21, 2018

Inspired by the Dîner en Blanc concept born in Paris and adopted by many cities around the world, Yankton Area Arts introduced a similarly chic picnic on the Meridian Bridge in 2014. Intending to celebrate the arts in a beautiful outdoor setting, this has become an annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area.


An annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area.

