Mobridge Area Art Show - Mobridge

Apr 7, 2018 - Apr 8, 2018

The show will consist of two main categories. The junior category is open to middle school and high school students. The adult amateur category is split into beginner and advanced.


Location:   Scherr Howe Arena
Map:   212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   605-845-2060

All Dates:
Apr 7, 2018 - Apr 8, 2018 Open 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.

Art competition and show for students and adults.

Scherr Howe Arena
Scherr Howe Arena 57601 212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601

