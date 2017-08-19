Mortimer's Survivor Challenge - Bruce
Aug 19, 2017
Teams participate in challenges like orienteering, canoeing, kayaking, fire starting and shelter building.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Email:
|OakwoodLakes@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oakwood-lakes/
All Dates:
Aug 19, 2017
