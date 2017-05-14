Share |

Mother's Day Celebration - Watertown

May 14, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Visit the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown and bring mom for a special gift.

Fee: Regular admission (youth $7, adults $9 or LAZS membership)


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
Honor mom at the zoo.

Bramble Park Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo 57201 800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

