Mother's Day Tours - Deadwood

May 13, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Historic Adams House and Days of ‘76 Museum will offer free admission to visiting mothers. Show your mom how much you love her by sharing a tour of the beautifully restored Victorian home and explore vintage wagons and carriages in Deadwood’s newest museum. The museums are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call 605-578-3724 or 605-578-1657 for more information.