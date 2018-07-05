Music at the Meridian - Yankton
Aug 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday nights just got a little better. Grab your friends, a lawn chair and head to the Music at the Meridian concert series. Chill out with a different live band every Thursday night, food and beverages for purchase and a nice view over the scenic Missouri River.
This free outdoor concert series runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights located in the parking lot and green space west of the Meridian Bridge. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
|Location:
|Meridian Bridge Plaza
|Map:
|W 2nd St & Walnut St,, Yankton, SD 57078
All Dates:
Jul 5, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Concert series.
