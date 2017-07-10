Share |

Mysteries at the Museum - Deadwood

Jul 10, 2017 - Jul 13, 2017

Campers will learn about Morse code, find secret messages written in invisible ink, and crack an enigmatic code to solve the museum’s mysteries. For students going into grades K-2. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director at 605-578-1657 for reservations. Reservations required.

Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Jul 10, 2017 - Jul 13, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

