Mysteries at the Museum - Deadwood

Jul 10, 2017 - Jul 13, 2017

Campers will learn about Morse code, find secret messages written in invisible ink, and crack an enigmatic code to solve the museum’s mysteries. For students going into grades K-2. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director at 605-578-1657 for reservations. Reservations required.

Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members