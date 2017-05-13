Share |

National Mini Golf Day - Aberdeen

May 13, 2017 1:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Celebrate National Mini Golf Day at Thunder Road and get FREE Unlimited Mini Golf All Day with the purchase of one regular priced game of mini golf.

 

Fee: $6.50


Location:   Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com

All Dates:
May 13, 2017 1:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Celebrate National Mini Golf Day at Thunder Road and get FREE Unlimited Mini Golf All Day with the purchase of one regular priced game of mini golf.   Fee: $6.50
Thunder Road
Thunder Road 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS