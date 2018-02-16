National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic - Sioux Falls
Feb 16, 2018 - Feb 18, 2018
Trade show and seminars focusing on wildlife conservation, hunting, dog training, wildlife habitat management and wild game cooking.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|651-209-4933
All Dates:
